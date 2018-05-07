Cannes: Latido Takes Carlos Diegues’ ‘The Great Mystical Circus’ with Vincent Cassel (EXCLUSIVE)

Premiering as a Cannes Special Screening, the latest from Cinema Novo co-founder marks a summit to a now 56-year career

CREDIT: Latido Films

Carlos Diegues’ “The Great Mystical Circus,” which unspools in a special screenings slot at Cannes, has been acquired by Madrid-based sales agent Latido Films, which will introduce it to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

“The Great Mystical Circus,” starring Vincent Cassel, traces the adventures, loves and shows of five generations of Knieps, a Brazilian circus owner dynasty, beginning in 1910. The saga is narrated by Celavi (Jesuita Barbosa, “Praia do Futuro”), a freed slave and the Circus’ never-aging master of ceremonies. Cassel plays Jean-Paul, an unscrupulous spendthrift who tries to sell the circus.

“‘The Great Mystical Circus’ is a summation of everything I’ve made before in my films, maybe the result of what I think about movie making,” Diegues said. The Brazilian filmmaker’s 1962 directorial debut, “Cinco Veces Favela,” turned him into a Cinema Novo star, who went on to make box office hits (1976’s “Xica da Silva”) and international players, such as 1980’s “Bye-Bye Brazil,” which reflected the wider state of  contemporary Brazil.

Latido Films chief Antonio Saura said: “‘The Great Mystical Circus’ is not only a great film by Diegues but a magnificent visual achievement, a film to watch in wonder.”

Diegues’ and Renata de Magalhaes’ Luz Magica produced with Globo Filmes in Brazil, France’s Milonga Films, and Portugal’s Fado Filmes, run by Luis Galvao Telles.

 

