Creative Andina and Lemon Films Snag Remake Rights to ‘Hors de Prix’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jose Levy’s Creative Andina and Mexico’s Lemon Films have jointly acquired the remake rights to 2006 French romantic comedy “Hors de Prix” (“Priceless”) for Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Colombia.

Deal was closed at Cannes with the original’s producer, Philippe Martin of Les Films Pelleas.

Pierre Salvadori helmed and co-wrote the hit comedy starring Audrey Tautou, best known for her breakout lead role in “Amelie,” and French-Moroccan stand-up comedian/actor, Gad Elmaleh.

The romantic comedy turns on a young woman who latches onto wealthy men to maintain her luxurious lifestyle. She mistakes a handsome waiter for a rich patron, but when she realizes he is penniless, she teaches him some gold-digging skills. Inevitably, love triumphs over the trappings of wealth.

The feature was hailed by Le Point magazine as “one of the best comedies of the year” in 2006 to which it “owes a lot to the performance of the two actors whose seductive entrechats and sensual imbroglios communicate a sweet euphoria, a rarity in French cinema, so often predictable in the delicate register of comic art.”

“I believe that a good romantic story is international and people will engage with this one in any country,” said Levy who plans to co-produce a Mexican version first with Lemon Films. “If that goes well, we’ll take it to the other territories where we hope to get local producers on board,” he added.

Levy has been in the remake business for several years, buying, selling and co-producing a slew of projects from Latin America and Europe. Among them, he has sold remake rights to 2013 Argentine hit “Corazon de Leon” to France, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, China and most recently, Brazil.

He has also been selling remake rights to Chilean box office hit “I’m Not Crazy” and last year’s No. 1 pic in Mexico, “Do It Like a Man,” both by Chile’s prolific hitmaker Nicolas Lopez. As a producer, Levy has partnered with Edgard Tenenbaum (“The Motorcycle Diaries”) to buy the French remake rights to Lopez’s comedy “No Filter” to shoot before the end of 2018.