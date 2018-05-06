Watch the Exclusive Trailer for Cannes Critics’ Week Sci-Fi Movie ‘Third Kind’

Yorgos Zois, whose feature “Interruption” was screened at numerous festivals, including Venice and Palm Springs, is in Cannes Critics’ Week with a new film.

“Third Kind” is a 32-minute short about three archaeologists who return to Earth after it has been abandoned for a long time, as humanity finds refuge in outer space. But a mysterious five tone signal is coming from Earth, so they decide to go back to find where it is coming from.

The film screens Saturday, May 12 and Monday, May 14.

Salaud Morisset handles international sales.