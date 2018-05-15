Cannes Critics’ Week and Chile’s SANFIC Strike Partnership

A new alliance has been announced between the SANFIC-Santiago Intl. Film Festival, and the Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week. The partnership will see SANFIC – organized by Chile’s Fundación CorpArtes and produced by Gabriela Sandoval and Carlos Nuñez’s Storyboard Media – present a special selection of six features which play at this year’s Critics’ Week.

The goal of the arrangement is to share in the discovery of new talents in the film industry through the Critics’ Week program, which has previously acted as an international launchpad for key Latin American directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro González Iñárritu and Santiago Mitre.

SANFIC is heading into its 14th edition and will be held Aug 19-26 in the country’s capital city. The festival will be the third to strike this type of partnership with Cannes, following Morelia in Mexico and Metropolis Cinema in Lebanon.

“The agreement with this section of one of the world’s most important cinematic events hails a significant step for us,” said Fundación CorpArtes executive director Francisca Florenzano in a statement. “It makes us the third festival to foster this alliance, and will allow us to offer a unique opportunity for the Chilean public to access these new productions, and only a few months after having premiered at Cannes.”

“Without doubt these are high quality films that, in general, will be making their Latin American debuts,” said Carlos Núñez, artistic director of SANFIC. He add that the films’ thematic diversity should appeal to the different audiences of the festival. “They will immediately be among SANFIC’s must-sees.”

Critics’ Week artistic director Charles Tesson, who was part of the SANFIC Industry jury in the 8th and 13th editions of the fest, will return to Chile this year to help kick off the partnership.

The selected films to be screened at SANFIC are yet to be announced.

The programming pact reflects a now multi-year engagement of Critics’ Week head Tesson with Latin America, where he attends multiple festivals in a large efforts to source movies from a region which for new talent he has described as one of the most exciting in the world.

John Hopewell contributed to this article