Cannes: ‘Border’ Leads Un Certain Regard Award Winners

Iranian-born filmmaker Ali Abbasi takes the top prize from this year's Un Certain Regard jury, presided over by Benicio Del Toro.

Ali Abbasi’s film “Border” won the top prize in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard competition, as announced by jury president Benicio Del Toro at an awards ceremony this evening.

This post will be updated with a more detailed report; the full list of prizewinners is below.

Un Certain Regard Award: Ali Abbasi, “Border”

Best Director: Sergei Loznitsa, “Donbass”

Best Performance: Victor Polster, “Girl”

Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”

Special Jury Prize: João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora, “The Dead and the Others”

