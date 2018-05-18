Cannes: ‘Border’ Leads Un Certain Regard Award Winners

Ali Abbasi’s film “Border” won the top prize in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard competition, as announced by jury president Benicio Del Toro at an awards ceremony this evening.

This post will be updated with a more detailed report; the full list of prizewinners is below.

Un Certain Regard Award: Ali Abbasi, “Border”

Best Director: Sergei Loznitsa, “Donbass”

Best Performance: Victor Polster, “Girl”



Best Screenplay: Meryem Benm’Barek, “Sofia”

Special Jury Prize: João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora, “The Dead and the Others”