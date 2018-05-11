Cannes: Bleecker Street Buys ‘Arctic’

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. and select international rights for the survival drama “Arctic” out of the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie, from first-time director Joe Penna, stars Danish actor Mals Mikkelsen as a man who gets stranded in the Arctic after an injury as he fights for his life.

“Arctic” premiered at Cannes on Thursday night. It was produced by Armory Films’ Chris Lemole and Tim Zajaros and Union Entertainment Group’s Noah C. Haeussner.

The deal was negotiated by CAA and UTA on the domestic side. XYZ is handling international sales.

