Cannes: Benito Zambrano, Luis Tosar Board Morena’s ‘Out in the Open’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s Benito Zambrano, whose “Habana Blues” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, is attached to direct “Intemperie” (Out in the Open), starring Luis Tosar (“Miami Vice”) and produced by Juan Gordon at Morena Films whose “Everybody Knows” opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Written by brothers Pablo and Daniel Remón, “Out in the Open” adapts a 2013 novel by Jesus Carrasco which took the 2013 Frankfurt Book Fair by storm.

A ”visceral thriller with Western beats,” said Gordon, it is set in a dirt-poor post-Civil War Spain, narrating the building friendship between two outcasts, a boy who flees his village and a solitary shepherd.

Spanish pubcaster RTVE and pay TV operator Movistar + have both pre.bought the movie.

Gordon also confirmed a prestige cast for the Morena-produced “Advantages of Traveling By Train”: Tosar, Antonio de la Torre and Pilar Castro.

Directed by Aritz Moreno (“Colera”), and one of Spain’s most anticipated feature debuts, “Advantages” is also produced by San Sebastian-based Señor y Señora.

Penned by Javier Gullon, the screenwriter of Denis Villeneuve’s “Enemy,” adapting a cult novel by Spain’s Antonio Orejudo, it turns on a literary agent, Helga, who meets a psychiatric clinic doctor on a train, who tell her his life story, narrating three stories about one patient.

“Advantages of Traveling by Train” is “really at some times very funny, at others surprising and at others quite sick. That combination is eye-catching, and surprising,” Gordon said.

It is scheduled to shoot in late 2018.