Cannes: Belén Rueda Chiller ‘You Shall Not Sleep’ Racks Up New Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by “La Casa Muda’s” Gustavo Hernández and starring “The Orphanage’s” Belén Rueda, “No dormirás” (“You Shall Not Sleep”) continues to rack up new major territory sales for FilmSharks Intl.

Produced among others by Pablo Bossi (“Nine Queens”), “You Shall Not Sleep” is one major highlight at Thursday’s Blood Window showcase Latin American Genre Films Today.

It is set in an abandoned psychiatric hospital, where a radical theater group experiments with insomnia, falling prey to the place’s dark energies.

The building supernatural chiller caught attention last August when 20th Century Fox stepped in to acquire rights to the U.S., most of Latin America and German-speaking territories.

Receiving its international premiere at the recent Tribeca Festival, “You Shall Not Sleep” has now been sold by FilmSharks Intl. to AT Entertainment for Japan, Sycomad for Korea and StarCastle for Mexico, Peru, Ecuador & Bolivia. On other unannounced sales, FilmSharks has also closed with Antenna for Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. A Chinese deal, which includes theatrical release, is imminent, said FilmSharks’ Guido Rud, who executive produces.

Bowing in Argentina on Jan. 12, “You Shall Not Sleep” set a new record for an Argentine genre movie, earning $523,962, a sum way above grosses for near all foreign art films.

“The film has been welcomed worldwide because of its unique story line and fast-paced plot which submerge spectators into scenes unseen in genre cinema in years,” Rud said.

