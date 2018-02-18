Mission Pictures Rolls Out Dennis Quaid’s ‘I Can Only Imagine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mission Pictures Intl. has locked multiple major markets on Dennis Quaid-starrer “I Can Only Imagine,” which Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release wide in the U.S. on March 18. MPI made the announcement Saturday at the Berlin Film Festival.

“Imagine” is directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin and also stars Cloris Leachman and country singer Trace Adkins.

The faith-based drama, which was launched at the American Film Market, has sold to Australia and New Zealand (Crossroads), Germany (KSM), Latin America (IDC) and Russia (MGN). Also closed are Singapore (Shaw), South Africa (Ster Kinekor), Taiwan (Catchplay) and Hong Kong (Lighten).

The film brings to life the origins of “I Can Only Imagine,” one of the most-played radio singles in contemporary music history: How Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe, wrote the song inspired by a transformed relationship with his troubled father.

“A gripping reminder of the power of forgiveness, ‘I Can Only Imagine’ beautifully illustrates that no one is ever too far from ultimate love and redemption,” Mission said in a press statement.

Kevin Downes, Cindy Bond, Daryl Lefever, Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon produced. Travis Mann, Scott Brickell, Simon Swart and Tony Young serve as executive producers.

Mission Pictures Intl.’s Bond said that the film’s Facebook trailer views have exceeded 30 million.