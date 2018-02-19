Lionsgate Intl. Set to Sell Out on Participant Media’s Viggo Mortensen Starrer ‘Green Book’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate Intl. is on track to sell out at the Berlin Film Festival on one of the hottest tickets on the market: Viggo Mortensen-starrer “Green Book,” which is produced and financed by Participant Media.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, and co-starring Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini, “Green Book” has sold to leading distributors in multiple major territories such as Germany (eOne), Japan (Gaga), France (Metropolitan), Italy (Leone) and Latin America (Sun Distribution).

Set in a pre-Civil Rights movement Deep South, “Green Book” will be put through Amblin Partners output deals in China (Alibaba), South Korea/Vietnam (C.J. Entertainment), India/Pakistan/Indonesia (Reliance) and the U.K., Australia/New Zealand Benelux and Spain, where eOne holds an Amblin output deal.

Nordisk will release in Scandinavia and Lev in Israel as part of Participant Media output deals.

Written by Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, “Green Book” has also been sold by Lionsgate Intl. to Taiwan (Catchplay), Hong Kong (Intercontinental), Middle East/Greece/Turkey (Italia), Eastern Europe (M2 Films), Malaysia (Multivision), Philippines (Pioneer), Thailand/Cambodia (Sahamongkol), Switzerland (Ascot) and South Africa (Times Media).

Lionsgate will sell out the rest of the territories before the end of the market, the company said Monday.

Set in 1962, “Green Book” tells the true story of the growing friendship between Tony Lip (Vallelonga’s real-life father), a nightclub bouncer who’s been hired to chauffeur the highly-educated African-American piano-playing prodigy Dr. Don Shirley through the Deep South on a concert tour. The two rely on the Negro Green Motorist Book to guide them to the motels and restaurants that they could use on the trip.