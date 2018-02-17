You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: ‘Ixcanul’s’ Jayro Bustamante, Tu Vas Voir, Film Factory Unveil ‘Tremors’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Film’s powerful production backing also takes in France’s Memento Films, Luxembourg’s Iris Productions, and Arte France Cinéma.

Jayro Bustamante, France’s Tu Vas Voir and Spain’s Film Factory Entertainment have re-joined forces to make “Tremors,” director Bustamente’s follow-up to Berlin Silver Bear-winning debut “Ixcanul.”

La Casa de Producción, Bustamante’s Guatemala label, France’s Memento Films, Luxembourg’s Iris Prods. and Arte France Cinéma also produce. Memento Films Distribution will release “Tremors” in France. Film Factory will introduce the film, now in post-production, to buyers, screening a first promo reel at the EFM.

In “Tremors,” Bustamante transfers the action from “Ixcanul’s” rural setting to Guatemala City in a love story come family drama set in a context of religious bigotry.

“Tremors” turns on Pablo, an evangelical Christian and father of two children, who falls in love with another man. His wife, Isa, determines to help her husband get “cured,” with the support of the church pastor and all of Pablo’s family. The most urgent thing is to protect their children, Lucía and Juampi, Isa thinks: To have a father like Pablo could destroy their life.

Bustamante commented: “In ‘Tremors,’ I wanted to understand how an educated man could end up caught up in his own close-minded particular prison, how the religious environment, political repression and the traditional family could suppress a man’s natural sexuality.”

Produced by Tu Vas Voir and La Casa de Producción, “Ixcanul” was sold by Film Factory to multiple major territories — France, Japan, Germany, Australia — and was acquired by Kino Lorber for the U.S.

