Berlinale: Films Boutique Acquires Sundance Prize Winner ‘Butterflies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tolga Karaçelik’s third feature segues from Sundance to the European Film Market

Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired world sales rights outside Turkey to “Butterflies,” which won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at last month’s Sundance Festival.

Pic is directed by Turkey’s Tolga Karaçelik, whose 2015 feature “Ivy” also played in Sundance’s World Cinema: Dramatic section.

Butterflies” turns on three adult siblings who, summoned to their home village by their estranged father, face up to their shared but troubled past.

“Turkish writer-director Tolga Karaçelik’s heartsore, ruefully funny third feature ‘Butterflies’ sets up a familiarly dysfunctional family reunion, only to make several surprising switches in tone,” said a Variety Sundance review.

“Butterflies” is produced by Karaçelik, Diloy Gülün, founder of Karma Films and Metin Anter, founder of  production-distribution house Chantier Film, which will handle the film’s Turkish release.

Gülun, Anter  and Jean-Christophe Simon and Gabor Greiner from Films Boutique negotiated the deal.

“‘Butterflies’ is a “director-driven crowdpleaser,” Simon said, calling it “a funny and very emotional road trip influenced by U.S. independent film.”

 

“Butterflies” continues the support of Films Boutique. part of the Europe-wide Playtime group, for new directorial voices from around the world, such as Israel’s Ofir Raul Graizer, director of “The Cakemaker,” one of the biggest hits at last year’s Karlovy Vary, and Austria’s Katharina Mueckstein whose first feature, “L’Animale,” world premieres as a Berlinale Panorama Special.

