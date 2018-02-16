You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlinale: Film Factory, K & S, Almodovars Re-Team on ‘El Angel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Crime thriller follows companies' partnership on “Wild Tales’ and ‘The Clan’

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: PABLO FRANCO

Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.”

Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix.

Film Factory will handle worldwide sales rights to “El Angel,” presenting exclusive footage at Berlin’s European Film Market. 20th Century Fox releases “El Angel,” now in post-production, on Aug. 9 in Argentina.

“El Angel” turns on a real-life criminal who shocked Argentine society: Carlos Robledo Puch, a merciless teen killer dubbed “The Angel of Death” because of his beatific good looks, who now ranks as the longest-serving prison inmate in Argentine history.

“El Angel” features a large top-notch Latin American cast including Chino Darin (“Death in Buenos Aires”), Mercedes Morán (“Neruda”), Daniel Fanego (“Betibu”), Luis Gnecco (“Neruda”), Cecilia Roth and Peter Lanzani (“The Clan”). The film introduces Lorenzo Ferro as the titular Angel.

Related

Film centers on 17-year-old Carlitos, who embarks with a friend, Ramon, whom he dearly wants to impress, on a journey of violence and forbidden love. He commits 11 homicides; but “killing is just a random offshoot of the violence,” according to the film’s press materials.

“The Angel’ is an outlaw story…. This fringe profession is the most dramatically fertile because it is in contact with the essence of human drama,” Ortega said.

“El Angel” marks a step up in film-production scale for Ortega, whose recent TV work and films — directing episodes of “El Marginal” and movie “Lulu,” starring “BPM (Beats Per Minute)’s” Nahuel Pérez Biscayart  — has displayed an acute empathy for manic or near-pathological outsiders. In “El Angel,” Ortega’s protagonist crosses the line.

“From a piece of news that shocked a nation, Luis Ortega builds a story with universal appeal, packed with amazing performances and an irresistibly cool ‘70s vibe,” added Vicente Canales.

In “El Angel,” Luis Ortega’s “sensorial, personal poetry, which the film needs, mixes with an accessible story of large audience potential,” added K & S’s Matthias Mosteirin.

 

More Film

  • Oh Seok-geun Korean Film Council

    New Leader Promises Reforms at Korean Film Council

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

  • SOUTH KOREA OUTMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Actress Choi Hee-seo Look Forward to a Promising Career

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

  • Gabriele MainettiArrivals, Day 9, 74th Venice

    Berlinale: Pre-Sales Kick Off on 'Freaks Out,' Gabriele Mainetti's Follow-Up to 'They Call Me Jeeg' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

  • The Prison Korean Cinema

    Korea's Box Office Faces a Drop in Admissions as Streaming Services Compete

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

  • Andy Lo Hong Kong Writer Director

    Ambitious Filmmaker Andy Lo Wants Success in Both Hong Kong and China

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

  • Radoslaw Smigulski Polish Film Institute DIrector

    New Polish Film Institute Topper Talks Tax Incentives, Production

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

  • Malgorzata Szumowska

    Berlin: Director Malgorzata Szumowska Discusses New Film 'Mug'

    Film Factory, Argentina’s K & S and Pedro and Agustin’s El Deseo are joining forces on Luis Ortega’s “El Angel.” The trio was also behind the successful films “Wild Tales” and “The Clan.” Crime thriller “El Angel” is also produced by Sebastián Ortega’s Underground Prods., the company behind “El Marginal,” acquired by Netflix. Film Factory […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad