Berlinale: Cinepolis Picks up Gael Garcia Bernal’s ‘Museo’ for Latin America

The only Mexican film in official competition at the Berlin Film Festival, Alonso Ruizpalacios’ “Museo,” has been picked up by Mexican exhibition-distribution giant Cinepolis for release across Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

Inspired by actual events, “Museo” stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Leonardo Ortizgris, Alfredo Castro and Simon Russell Beale, and is penned by Ruizpalacios and Manuel Alcalá.

Its story turns on two veterinary school drop-outs who commit Mexico’s most brazen heist – pillaging Mexico City’s venerable Anthropology Museum. According to Ruizpalacios, “Museo” also explores the troubled relationship that Mexicans have with their own historical past.

“Museo” was produced by Gerardo Gatica and Alberto Müffelmann of Panorama Global, Ramiro Ruiz and Alcalá. The film is executive produced by Moisés Cosío, Bernal, Anant Singh, Brian Cox, Robert Lantos and Renato Ornelas.

“We are delighted to have Cinépolis and Alejandro Ramirez release “Museo” in Mexico in the summer of 2018,” said Singh whose company, Distant Horizon, is handling worldwide sales.

He added: “They have committed to a wide release and intend to give it a major marketing push in their territory,” he said, adding: “We are proud to have partnered in financing the film with Detalle Films and Serendipity Point Films.”

Gatica notes that Cinepolis has distributed six of Panorama’s films in the past two years. “ ‘Museo’ will be the biggest release in the history of Cinepolis Distribution, and we are confident that it will be as successful as is expected from the expert hand of Cinépolis,” said Gatica.

“‘Museo’ is a project that we’ve been following since its development; to have it in our line-up is a huge honor that strengthens our relationship with the Panorama producing team and with important Mexican directors like Ruizpalacios,” said Cinepolis Distribution head, Leo Cordero, who adds that Cinepolis has released such Panorama titles as “Sabras que Hacer Conmigo,” “Bellas de Noche,” and “Un Padre No Tan Padre.”

Exhibitor Cinepolis entered its fourteenth market last year when it bought a stake in Village Cines, Argentina, boosting its current worldwide screen count to 5,209 to make it the fourth largest exhibition group in the world in terms of screen count and the second largest in terms of admissions.

Kickstarted with Jonas Cuaron’s “Desierto” in early 2016, Cinepolis Distribution has released an average of 18 to 22 Mexican and upscale foreign titles in the past two years. The potential appeal of each project determines whether they pick up all Latin American rights or just Mexico and sometimes, worldwide.

“Museo” will have its world premiere at the Berlinale on Feb. 22.