Berlin: Australia’s Talent Mostly Here on the Small Screen

• 6 Season Prods.’ feature-length “Gurrumul” (Berlinale Special, presented in co-operation with NATIVe)
• 6 Season Prods.’ feature-length “Gurrumul” (Berlinale Special, presented in co-operation with NATIVe)
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]
Posh frocks, smoldering sexuality and a trail of plausible, but ultimately frustrating, clues made for a great mystery back in 1975, when “Picnic at Hanging Rock” first appeared on the big screen. The tale of schoolgirl disappearances, deception, and voyeurism remains a beacon of Australian cinema and launched the directing career of Peter Weir. But […]