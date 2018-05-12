Bella Thorne, Josh Hartnett to Attend New Festival in Sardinia

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Bella Thorne'Midnight Sun' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

A new festival dedicated to the crossover between films and TV shows is being launched in Italy, with U.S. actors Bella Thorne and Josh Hartnett scheduled to attend.

Thorne, who has gone from Disney Channel shows to starring in Xavier Dolan’s upcoming “The Death and Life of John F,” and Hartnett, whose credits include “Penny Dreadful,” will be holding master classes.

Former Taormina Film Festival general manager Tiziana Rocca is launching the event, Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, which will take place June 15-19 on the island of Sardinia, in the capital city of Cagliari and a nearby resort.

“We decided to focus on Italian and international talents who in their careers have contended with the challenges of both film and television, and also with social media,” said Rocca.

Rocca is the chief executive of the new fest, while its artistic director is Italian multi-hyphenate Claudio Masenza.

The Sardinian fest is being launched in collaboration with Italy’s TV producers’ association headed by Giancarlo Leone, a former general director of Italian state broadcaster RAI, at a time when Italian TV dramas are increasingly getting international traction thanks to shows such as “Gomorrah” and The Young Pope.”

