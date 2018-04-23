Annecy: Sneak Peeks of ’Wreck It Ralph 2,’ ‘Hotel Transylvannia 3’ Join Festival Lineup

Embracing Hollywood’s animation grandees, France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival will screen exclusive first images of Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2.”

Annecy will also host a world premiere of an unfinished version of Sony Pictures Animation’s Adam Sandler-voiced “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” presented by director Genndy Tarkovsky, the Festival announced Monday in Paris unveiling its full 20128 line-up.

In feature terms, Annecy will open with Michel Ocelot’s Wild Bunch-sold “Dilili in Paris,” with the celebrated French director, whose “Kirikou and the Sorceress” brought down the flag on Europe’s arthouse animation build, attending Annecy to present the feature.

Special sneak peek screenings for “Wreck It Ralph 2” and “Hotel Transylvania 3” join director Dean DeBlois’ work-in-progress footage presentation of “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” from DreamWorks Animation, which will open and close Annecy with two titles from its shorts program: “Bird Karma” and “Bilby.”

The festival will also stage the French premiere of Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2” while awarding Brad Bird an honorary Crystal, as also already announced. Cartoon Network president Christina Miller will deliver a keynote.

Netflix, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., Pixar, Paramount, Google Spotlight Stories, Cartoon Network and Pearl Studio will be the subjects of Studio Focus sessions, where executives talk audiences through their upcoming lineups.

Annecy’s Work in Progress strand will feature Troy Quane and Nick Bruno’s Will Smith starer “Spies in Disguise,” produced by Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment and distributed by Twentieth Century Fox. It joins presentations from Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” and the Nickelodeon-distributed “Becca’s Bunch,” from Ireland’s Jam Media.

All in all, the cup runneth for yet another year when it comes to Hollywood majors’ presence at Annecy. But it will also highlight key upcoming titles from French animation powers, led by ON Animation Studios’ “Playmobil,” produced by Atom Soumache and Dimitri Rassam, the team behind “The Little Prince,” France’s biggest recent animation hit.

Announced by Patrick Eveno, Michael Marin and Marcel Jean at Paris’ Cinematheque, Annecy’’s Official Competition includes Nina Paley’s “Seder Masochism,” a retelling of the Book of Exodus, released to date in joyously caustic excerpts by Paley; recent festival hits led by Nora Twomey Oscar-nominated “The Breadwinner” and world premieres such as “Tito and the Birds,” from Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Matioli Yazbek and André Catoto Diaspart, part of a ranging tribute to animation in Brazil whose build this decade is a stellar example of the growth of an auteur lead world cinema animation.

2018 ANNECY INTL. ANIMATION FESTIVAL

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

“Virus Tropical,” (Santiago Caicedo, Colombia)

“The Wolf House,” (Cristobal León, Joaquín Cociña, Chile)

“Wall,” (Cam Christiansen, Canada)

“Seder Masochism,” (Nina Paley, USA)

“Mirai,” (Mamoru Hosada, Japan)

“The Breadwinner,” (Nora Twomey, Canada, Ireland, Luxembourg)

“Cinderella the Cat,” (Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri, Dario Sansone, Italy)

“Funan,” (Denis Do, Belgium, Cambodia, France, Luxembourg)

‘Tito and the Birds,’ (Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Matioli Yazbek, André Catoto Dias, Brazil)

‘Okko’s Inn,’ (Kitari Kosaka, Japan)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“Captain Morten and the Spider Queen” (Kaspar Jancis, Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, U.K.)

“Cats and Peachtopia,” (Gary Wang, China)

“Chris the Swiss” (Anja Kofmel, Switzerland)

“Kikoriki: Deja vu,” (Denis Chernov, Russia)

“Tower,” (Mats Grorud, France, Norway, Sweden)

“Liz and the Blue Bird,” (Naoko Yamada, Japan)

“L’ultime Fiction,” (Ashkan Rahgozar, Iran)

“Maquia – When the Promised Flower Blooms,” (Mari Okada, Japan)

“Marnie’s World,” (Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein, Germany)

“North of Blue,” (Joanna Priestley, USA)

“On Happiness Road,” (Hsin-Yin Sung, Taiwan)

“The Angel in the Clock.” (Miguel Angel Uriegas, Mexico)

“Un homme est mort,” (Olivier Cossu, France)