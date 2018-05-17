TeamTO Studio Produces Annecy’s Virtual Reality Welcome Video

European CGI Studio TeamTO has produced a Virtual Reality welcome video for the 2018 Annecy Animation Film Festival edition, featuring the star of hit series “Angelo Rules.”

Angelo, the toon series’ main character, a 11-year-old sweet-talking genius child with a knack for getting out of trouble, will take festival attendees on an energetic skateboarding romp across the town.

From the opening of the festival, they will be able to experience the madcap ride in 360º VR by using a mobile app and a pair of glasses slipped into each badge-holder’s bag. They also will be able to test the VR version directly in the creation room at Bonlieu Theatre.

“Annecy 2018 will be making an even bigger space for VR this year. For this reason we are particularly thrilled that TeamTO, to whom we are very grateful, has created this VR experience for our Festival goers,” said Patrick Eveno, director of Citia, the organization behind the event.

The 90-second promotional video has been created by Max Maleo and Thierry Marchand, directors of “Angelo Rules” Season 4.

An Emmy Kids Award-nominated comedy series, aired in more than 100 TV markets, “Angelo Rules” has become a symbolic brand for TeamTO, the 13-year old Paris and Valence-based studio which operates offices in L.A. and Beijing and has carved out an important space on the international animation scene.

”It is an honor to be selected as producer of this year’s trailer,” said Guillaume Hellouin, TeamTO president. “Angelo is an icon for the studio, so it was really fun to make him ride all over Annecy. And once we joined him on that ride, we just couldn’t resist developing it into a full 360º version.”

The 2018 Annecy International Animation Film Festival edition runs June 11-16.