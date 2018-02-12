You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alicia Vikander to Star in Thriller ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alicia Vikander The Marsh King's Daughter
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander is set to star in Morten Tyldum’s upcoming psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.”

The project is based on the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne. Vikander will play Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. After a lifetime of trying to escape her past, Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison.

The script has been adapted by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). “The Marsh King’s Daughter” is produced by Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman, who is also financing the film, and Keith Redmon of Anonymous Content, along with Tyldum and Smith. Anonymous Content’s Bard Dorros and Vikander are executive producing.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” is scheduled to begin principal photography this summer. STXinternational, a division of STX Entertainment, is handling international distribution for the highly anticipated film and will present the project to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market, as well as directly distribute the film in the U.K. and Ireland.

Related

“‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ is one of the most hypnotic thrillers you’ll ever experience, much in the vein of ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘Gone Girl,’ and who better than Morten Tyldum to direct this psychologically gripping story into a complex yet riveting tale about captivity and redemption,” said David Kosse, president of STXinternational. “We are thrilled to introduce this exceptionally compelling project from such an esteemed team of filmmakers and talent to our international partners in Berlin.”

Vikander will next be seen in “Tomb Raider” and Wim Wender’s “Submergence” opposite James McAvoy. Norwegian director Tyldum is best known for directing “The Imitation Game” and “Passengers” and he’s attached to the TV series adaptation of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” starring John Krasinski.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter” is published by G.P. Putnam’s Sons, a division of Penguin Random House. Translation rights to Dionne’s novel have been sold in 25 countries.

Vikander is repped by UTA, Tavistock Wood, and Actors in Scandinavia. Tyldum is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Elle Smith is repped by Rain Management; Mark L. Smith is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Syndicate Entertainment; both are also repped by attorney Mark Temple. Dionne is repped by Folio and WME. News was first reported by Deadline.

More Film

  • ICM Partners

    ICM Partners Promotes Six Agents to Partner

    Alicia Vikander is set to star in Morten Tyldum’s upcoming psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” The project is based on the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne. Vikander will play Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who […]

  • Ava DuVernay Dan Lin Eric Garcetti

    Ava DuVernay, Dan Lin, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Launch Inclusion Fund

    Alicia Vikander is set to star in Morten Tyldum’s upcoming psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” The project is based on the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne. Vikander will play Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who […]

  • WME

    WME Partner Philip Raskind Faces Sexual Harassment Investigation

    Alicia Vikander is set to star in Morten Tyldum’s upcoming psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” The project is based on the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne. Vikander will play Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who […]

  • James Hetfield

    Metallica's James Hetfield Joins Ted Bundy Thriller 'Extremely Wicked'

    Alicia Vikander is set to star in Morten Tyldum’s upcoming psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” The project is based on the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne. Vikander will play Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who […]

  • Alicia Vikander The Marsh King's Daughter

    Alicia Vikander to Star in Thriller 'The Marsh King's Daughter'

    Alicia Vikander is set to star in Morten Tyldum’s upcoming psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter.” The project is based on the best-selling novel by Karen Dionne. Vikander will play Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad