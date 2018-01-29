30West Hires Sundance Programming Director Trevor Groth

30West has hired Trevor Groth, the longtime director of programming for the Sundance Film Festival, for an undisclosed post.

Groth will join the finance-production company in February. He first joined the programming staff of the Sundance festival in 1993, was named senior programmer in 2003, and director in 2009. While at Sundance, Groth was an advocate for a variety of notable independent titles including “Whiplash,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Hard Eight,” “Pi,” “Memento,” and “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Under his direction as head programmer for the festival’s Short Film Section, Groth also showcased the work of prominent filmmakers such as Spike Jonze, Cary Fukunaga, Taika Waititi, and Sarah Polley.

“For over twenty years Trevor has been one of the film community’s most consistent champions of original creative voices, all while exhibiting a fearless commitment to pushing the boundaries of film creation and distribution,” 30West said. “We could not be more thrilled that he has chosen to join us.”

30West announced last week that it had purchased the Neon after the two companies partnered to co-finance marketing and distribution of “I, Tonya.” It also partnered with Bleecker Street to buy the U.S. rights to Wash Westmoreland’s “Colette,” starring Keira Knightley, and arranged the partnership between Neon and Agbo films to buy “Assassination Nation,” directed by Sam Levinson.

Groth said, “It’s been a wild and exhilarating ride being in the driver’s seat of a festival that has launched many of our generation’s greatest independent films and filmmakers. I look forward to continuing that dynamic journey with a company equally committed to discovering what’s next.”

30West is in production on Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer,” starring Nicole Kidman, and Peter Hedges’ “Ben Is Back,” starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges. It will release the drama “Beast,” starring Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn and Geraldine James, with Roadside Attractions in the spring.