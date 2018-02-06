You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

30West, FilmNation Back Mindy Kaling-Emma Thompson's 'Late Night'

Dave McNary

In a pre-Berlin Film Festival move, 30West and FilmNation Entertainment have announced they will partner to finance the upcoming comedy “Late Night,” starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.

The project has been in the works since 2016. “Transparent” director Nisha Ganatra came on board to helm in August.

Kaling, who wrote the script, will also produce with Howard Klein, alongside Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment, which will launch international sales in Berlin. CAA and 30West will handle U.S. rights. Principal photography is set to commence in April.

Late Night” centers on a late-night talk show host (Thompson) who is at risk of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer (Kaling), who revitalizes her show and her life.

FilmNation productions to be released in 2018 include Sebastian Lelio’s “Disobedience,” starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams; “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman’s “Life Itself,” starring Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde; and “The Children Act,” starring Thompson.

30West announced during the Sundance Film Festival last month that it had partnered with Bleecker Street to buy the U.S. rights to Wash Westmoreland’s “Colette,” starring Keira Knightley, and arranged the partnership between Neon and Agbo Films to buy “Assassination Nation,” directed by Sam Levinson. It also partnered with Neon to co-finance marketing and distribution of “I, Tonya.”

