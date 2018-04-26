You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Hiddleston Talks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Landing Loki

By
Jenelle Riley

Deputy Awards, Features Editor

Jenelle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Hiddleston
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening this week.

Hiddleston originally auditioned for the title role before being cast as Loki. In fact, the two were appearing in a stage production of “Ivanov” in London the night Branagh revealed he would be directing the movie and Hiddleston let his interest be known. “I ran up to his dressing room with a water cooler, pretending it was a hammer,” reveals Hiddleston. “A sincerely bad joke.”

But even then, Branagh saw potential in Loki. “He did say to me, ‘Well, you never know, but Loki’s the part. If I was an actor, the part I’d want to play is Loki.’”

Speaking before Monday night’s premiere, Hiddleston had yet to see the film — directors Anthony and Joe Russo planned to unspool it for the cast for the first time at the premiere. Asked jokingly for spoilers, Hiddleston said, “The best thing about it is I don’t know, I sincerely don’t know. I didn’t read a real script, I didn’t read a fake script, I didn’t see a script. I haven’t seen the film. All I know is the things that I did on set and I will keep my mouth buttoned. I’m so excited to watch the film. It feels kind of unprecedented. We’ll all see it at the same time.”

Listen to the full podcast below.

More Film

  • Rodeo Estonia Documentary

    The EFP at Hot Docs: European Docmakers Record New Cultural Shifts

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

  • ArteCareyes Ecology

    Mexico's ArteCaryes Film and Arts Festival Marries Cinema With Mother Nature

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

  • Tom Hiddleston

    Tom Hiddleston Talks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Landing Loki

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

  • Billion Dollar Cinematographer

    Billion Dollar Cinematographer Jonathan Sela Rises as Master Storyteller

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Launches Overseas With $39 Million

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

  • Deadpool

    'Deadpool 2' on Track for Massive $150 Million Debut

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

  • A24 Plants Oscar Season Seeds for

    A24 Plants Oscar Season Seeds for Toni Collette in Horrifying 'Hereditary' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad