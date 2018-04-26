Tom Hiddleston Talks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Landing Loki

In a new Variety “Stagecraft” podcast, Tom Hiddleston discusses his recent staging of “Hamlet” under the direction of veteran Shakespeare adapter Kenneth Branagh. Branagh was also the director who gave Hiddleston perhaps his most well-known role to date as God of Mischief Loki in “Thor,” a role he reprised on-screen in “Avengers: Infinity War,” opening this week.

Hiddleston originally auditioned for the title role before being cast as Loki. In fact, the two were appearing in a stage production of “Ivanov” in London the night Branagh revealed he would be directing the movie and Hiddleston let his interest be known. “I ran up to his dressing room with a water cooler, pretending it was a hammer,” reveals Hiddleston. “A sincerely bad joke.”

But even then, Branagh saw potential in Loki. “He did say to me, ‘Well, you never know, but Loki’s the part. If I was an actor, the part I’d want to play is Loki.’”

Speaking before Monday night’s premiere, Hiddleston had yet to see the film — directors Anthony and Joe Russo planned to unspool it for the cast for the first time at the premiere. Asked jokingly for spoilers, Hiddleston said, “The best thing about it is I don’t know, I sincerely don’t know. I didn’t read a real script, I didn’t read a fake script, I didn’t see a script. I haven’t seen the film. All I know is the things that I did on set and I will keep my mouth buttoned. I’m so excited to watch the film. It feels kind of unprecedented. We’ll all see it at the same time.”

Listen to the full podcast below.