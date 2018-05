Netflix has acquired the animated movie “Next Gen” for $30 million out of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The deal is for worldwide rights to the film from first-time feature directors Kevin R. Adams and Joe Ksander. “Next Gen” is about two boys who become friends in a society populated by robots.

“Next Gen” will feature voice performances by Jason Sudeikis, Michael Pena, David Cross, Kitana Turnbull and Constance Wu.

CAA negotiated the sale, which was first reported by Deadline.