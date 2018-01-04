You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lucy Fry on Promoting Netflix’s ‘Bright’ at Comic-Con: ‘I Was So Overwhelmed’

Matt Fernandez

The future is literally “Bright” for Lucy Fry, who appears opposite Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in the recently released film from David Ayers. The 25-year-old Australian actress came to Los Angeles four years ago and says that — other than the traffic — one of the things that most surprised her about the city was how encouraging people are of each other’s dreams. Fry has a few herself.

You recently started taking classes online. What’s your educational goal?

I’d like to learn to write — and one day write a script. For now it’s just for the enjoyment of learning. I’m doing one subject every semester so it doesn’t take away from acting, but I want to learn how stories are structured and created so that as an actor I’m more aware of the journey I’m shaping. Right now I’m taking American literature.

What’s your favorite genre?

Magical realism. I want to make a magical realism film because I love when magic and reality intertwine and the way they can open imagination. Those kinds of films bring a bit of light to a struggling world; I want to be part of something that brings a bit of magic. Since I was 10, I’ve wanted to play an elf because I love [J.R.R. Tolkien characters] Arwen and Galadriel, and I got to play one in “Bright.”

What was it like promoting “Bright” at Comic Con?

I loved it. I went to the New York Comic Con as well because I wanted to be on the other side. In San Diego, I was onstage, and I was so overwhelmed. There were 10,000 people, and Will Smith was there doing his thing. But then it was really cool going to New York and being in the audience and seeing how much these characters mean to people. Sometimes when you’re making a film, you feel like in the end it’s just a movie, but then I saw people who had come completely dressed up. These characters bring a joy and an escapism that people need. It was exciting to celebrate the adventures that these characters give people.

What you didn’t know about Lucy Fry

AGE: 25 BORN: Wooloowin, Queensland HISTORICAL FIGURE SHE’D LIKE TO MEET: Shakespeare FAVORITE ACTIVITY: Surfing BEST PART ABOUT NATURE: The silence

