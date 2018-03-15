Stuart Ford Hires Michael Rothstein as ACG Distribution President

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has hired Michael Rothstein as president of worldwide distribution where he will oversee the studio’s worldwide sales and distribution activity.

Rothstein was previously president of international sales and distribution at Ford’s IM Global and, before that, president of international sales at the Weinstein Company.

Thursday’s news follows the March 12 announcement that Academy Award-winning feature film producer Greg Shapiro is re-teaming with Ford at AGC Studios as head of film. AGC Studios was announced in February with significant backing from three key strategic investors: Latin American private asset management firm MediaNet Partners; Silicon Valley entrepreneur and CEO Greg Clark; and Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

IM Global was absorbed into Global Road Entertainment last year. Ford also announced several other hires of former IM Global executives including Bonnie Voland as head of worldwide marketing and publicity; Wifreddy Chiang as senior VP of finance and operations; Cristina Garza as head of Latino content; Glendon Palmer as senior VP and head of urban content; David Schulhof as head of music; and Jed DeMoss as creative executive.

AGC Studios has also announced the opening of their London office, which will be based on Piccadilly. Heading the London office for the studio is Callum Grant, who assumes the role of senior VP of European acquisitions and sales. Samuel Hall assumes the role of manager of European acquisitions and sales.

The sole non-former IM Global executive announcement is Zach Garrett, who assumes the role of VP of acquisitions, having previously served as an acquisitions executive at variously EuropaCorp, Broad Green, and eOne Entertainment.

AGC said Thursday that it anticipates announcing its initial film slate in the next few months and is also actively assembling its scripted and unscripted TV executive lineups.

(Pictured: Stuart Ford.)