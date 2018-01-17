Monica Bellucci and Gina Lollobrigida to Be Honored at L.A. Italian Culture Festival

Iconic Italian actresses Monica Bellucci and Gina Lollobrigida will be honored at a three-day cultural event sponsored by Filming on Italy and the Italian Institute of Culture Los Angeles Creativity awards.

Bellucci has starred in 67 films including “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Passion of the Christ.” She recently appeared alongside Gael García Bernal in Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” Her upcoming project “Nekromancer” is currently in post-production. Bellucci became an international star after her role in Giuseppe Tornatore’s film “Malèna,” which will be screened at Filming on Italy.

Lollobrigida achieved international and U.S. success with films such as 1956’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and John Huston’s “Beat the Devil” starring Humphrey Bogart. She was nominated for two Golden Globes for her work in “Falcon Crest” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” and she won the Henrietta Award for world film favorite female.

IIC Los Angeles Creativity and Filming on Italy awards are given to celebrate Italian excellence. The event will also mark the U.S. premiere of Emir Kusturica’s movie “On the Milky Road,” starring Bellucci, who acts in Serbian. The film is a modern fairytale that follows the lead character through his experiences with war and falling in love.

The Filming on Italy festival will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. in Los Angeles.