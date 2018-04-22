You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place’ Back on Top, ‘Super Troopers 2’ Smokes Projections

Rebecca Rubin

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9484218ac)Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, John Krasinski"A Quiet Place" Film - 2018
CREDIT: Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

A Quiet Place” had another noisy weekend at the domestic box office, reclaiming the No. 1 slot in its third frame.

John Krasinski’s thriller co-starring Emily Blunt continued on its stellar run, earning $21.8 million from 3,808 locations. “A Quiet Place” had another impressive holdover, declining only 34% to bring its domestic tally to $132 million. That was enough to top Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” and Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty.”

Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” was bumped down to No. 2 and made $20.3 million in 4,115 theaters in its second weekend. In North America, the film has grossed $66 million.

STX’s “I Feel Pretty” bowed in third with $15.8 million from 3,440 theaters. The Schumer-led comedy also features Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips and Aidy Bryant. “I Feel Pretty” is currently averaging a tepid 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a B+ CinemaScore.

Another newcomer, Fox Searchlight’s “Super Troopers 2,” opened in fourth, burning by projections to make $15 million from 2,038 locations. The sequel reunites the 2002 cult classic’s leads — Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske — collectively known as Broken Lizard. The stoner comedy has a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the same score as the original. The audience score of the sequel, however, is down significantly from the original’s, at 68% compared to the first movie’s 90%. The first film launched with $6 million.

The final weekend opener is Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films’ “Traffik,” which took in $3.9 million in 1,024 theaters.

Rounding out the top five is Universal and Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare.” Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey lead the thriller, which scored $7.9 million in 3,068 locations. In total, the horror film has made $30.4 million in two weeks.

The domestic box office is up 12.6% compared to the same weekend last year, though the year to date box office is down 2.4%. That could change next weekend as “Avengers: Infinity War” eyes a monstrous opening weekend.

“The industry is bracing for the record-setting debut of the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ that is expected to break through the $200 million opening weekend sound barrier as the summer movie season of 2018 gets off to an early and auspicious start,” said comScore box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

