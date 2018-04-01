‘Ready Player One’ Impresses With $61.7 Million in China

“Ready Player One” kicked off its opening weekend with a strong international debut, particularly in China.

The VR fantasy saw the biggest Warner Bros.’ opening weekend ever in China, where it led with $61.7 million from 18,200 screens. The latest from Steven Spielberg released day and date internationally in 62 markets, claiming $128 million since Tuesday previews. With a four-day domestic opening of $52.3 million, the worldwide weekend total rounds to $181.2 million.

Both “Ready Player One” and “Pacific Rim Uprising” are showing superior strength overseas, making more than double their domestic grosses internationally this weekend.

Korea marked “Ready Player One’s” second strongest debut, with an estimated $8.1 million on 1,079 screens. In the U.K., the film grossed $7.3 million from 1,251 screens, along with $6.1 million from 2,793 screens in Russia and $6 million on 719 screens in France.

Other top markets include Mexico ($4 million from 2,083 screens), Spain ($3.1 million from 570 screens), Australia ($3.1 million from 480 screens) and Italy ($3.1 million from 570 screens.).

“Pacific Rim Uprising” took in $22.2 million in 63 markets, reaching $96.6 million internationally in its two weeks of release. Universal’s sci-fi film made $9.2 million in 3,708 theaters during its second weekend at the North American box office.

The sequel to 2013’s “Pacific Rim” is being released through Legendary East in China. In that market, its three-day weekend should yield $9.2 million with a cumulative total of $89.6 million. All together, “Pacific Rim Uprising” has made $231.9 million worldwide, including China. The film launches in Japan — one of the film’s key markets — on April 13.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s “Black Panther” continues its record-breaking streak, taking in $7.7 million internationally in its seventh weekend. Combined with its $11.3 million at the domestic box office, its global weekend total lands at $19 million. As of Sunday, it has grossed $1.27 billion worldwide to date.