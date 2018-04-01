Box Office: ‘Ready Player One’ Powers to $53 Million Over Holiday Weekend

Steven Spielberg’s latest blockbuster topped the domestic box office over the four-day holiday weekend.

Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One” debuted in line with recent projections of $53 million from 4,324 locations. The virtual reality fantasy, which currently holds an A- CinemaScore and 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, released internationally with $128 million, bringing its worldwide total up to a solid $181.2 million. The film based on Ernest Cline’s novel stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg and T.J. Miller. “Ready Player One” opened Thursday, getting a head start over its fellow weekend releases, “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” and “God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.”

“Tyler Perry’s Acrimony” — Tyler Perry’s 19th collaboration with Lionsgate — secured second place with $17 million in 2,006 locations. Meanwhile, the third installment of the “God’s Not Dead” franchise premiered with $2.6 million in 1,693 locations.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” remains a powerhouse in the No. 3 slot, taking in $11 million in 2,988 locations. The blockbuster crossed the $650 million mark at the North American box office, making it the fifth-highest release in the U.S. of all time. It looks to shortly become the fourth-highest release after it passes “Jurassic World,” which made $652 million. Currently, “Titanic” is at No. 3 with $659 million.

Related 'Black Panther': Everything You Need to Know About Shuri

Over the Easter weekend, the faith-based “I Can Only Imagine” stayed strong in fourth place with $10.5 million in 2,648 locations, totaling $55.3 million in its three weeks of release. Rounding out the top five is Universal’s “Pacific Rim” with $9.2 million in 3,708 locations. The sci-fi actioner, which held the top spot last weekend, has taken in $45.6 million domestically.

While continuing in limited release, Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” made $2.9 million for a per screen average of $17,420 after expanding to 165 locations.

In total, the box office is down 21.2% compared to the same weekend last year, while the 2018 North American box office is down 3.8% from 2017.

More to come…