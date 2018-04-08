‘Ready Player One’ Crushes ‘A Quiet Place,’ ‘Blockers’ Overseas

“Ready Player One” has remained a force overseas.

Steven Spielberg’s latest blockbuster dominated the international box office for the second week in a row, dropping only 35% with $81.7 million in 65 territories. The Warner Bros. film has made $294.4 million overseas, bringing its global total to $391.3 million. Domestically, it has made $97 million, including $25 million this weekend.

Once again, “Ready Player One” impressed in China, earning $42 million from 20,000 screens. Korea marked the second highest market with $4.6 million on 888 screens, followed by the U.K. with $3.24 million from 893 screens and France with $3.16 million from 713 screens. The last key market to open will be Japan on April 20.

While “A Quiet Place” landed at No. 1 domestically, the thriller took the second spot overseas, opening with $21 million from 40 markets. Combined with its $50 million North American debut, the Paramount Pictures film has made $71 million globally. That’s an impressive international debut given the genre isn’t a surefire land abroad, like sci-fis or superhero films. In comparison, “The Conjuring 2” made a hefty $51.5 million when it opened in 2016, while the universally acclaimed “Get Out” only made $2.99 million its opening weekend in 2017.

“A Quiet Place” — directed by John Krasinski, who co-stars with his wife, Emily Blunt — opened in the U.K. with $3.6 million at 526 locations. In Mexico, the film made $2.7 million at 700 theaters, as well as $2 million at 219 sites in Australia, and $1.9 million at 464 locations in Brazil. The film will continue the second half of its international rollout, with Russia, Korea, Germany, France, and Spain still to release.

In its third weekend, “Pacific Rim Uprising” made $12.35 million in 66 territories this weekend. Legendary is handling the rollout in China, where the movie has grossed $98.2 million to date. In all, the Universal film has a cumulative international total of $212.1 million and a worldwide total of $267 million. This weekend, it opened in Hungary with $2.48 million in 54 locations and in Portugal with $2 million from 76 screens. Its last key market, Japan, debuts on April 13.

Meanwhile, “Blockers” made $3.2 million overseas in 15 territories. Globally, it has made $32.1 million, which includes its solid $21.4 million premiere in North America.

In Australia, “Blockers” made $1.4 million from 252 locations in its second weekend in the market, along with $796,000 from 442 locations in the U.K. and Ireland, and $108,000 from 60 locations in New Zealand.

The film’s biggest release this weekend was in Ukraine, where it made $1.64 million from 160 locations. Other key territories include Israel ($158,000 at 28 locations), Peru ($156,000 from 88 locations), and Sweden ($143,000 at 76 locations). Its international rollout will continue in Croatia, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Russia.