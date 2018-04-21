You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ Crosses $500 Million Worldwide

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
READY PLAYER ONE
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Jaap Buitendijk

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China.

Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest ever in the nation with $61 million. On top of the earnings from China, the film has taken in another $179 million from foreign markets. It opened in Japan this weekend, completing its international rollout.

Domestically, “Ready Player One” has brought in more than $120 million.

Tye Sheridan stars in the film alongside Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe and T.J. Miller. Zak Penn and Ernest Cline wrote the script, based on Cline’s bestselling novel of the same name. Sheridan plays a young man living in 2045 Ohio who also leads a dual life in the virtual reality game Oasis, where many find respite from a difficult reality in a second life.

The film was produced by Donald De Line, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Dan Farah. Adam Somner, Daniel Lupi, Chris deFaria and Bruce Berman served as executive producers.

Spielberg became the first director whose films’ grosses topped more than $10 billion earlier this week, with “Ready Player One” marking the director’s highest-grossing film of the last 10 years. Not adjusted for inflation, Spielberg’s biggest earner was 1993’s “Jurassic Park” with $983.8 million globally.

More Film

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Crosses $500 Million Worldwide

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

  • Hans Zimmer90th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming

    Hans Zimmer to Receive Steiner Award at Hollywood in Vienna Gala

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

  • A Quiet Place

    'A Quiet Place' Reclaims Box Office Crown, 'Super Troopers 2' Outdoes Expectations

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

  • Anything

    Film Review: 'Anything'

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

  • Empty movie theater

    First U.S. Samsung LED Cinema Screen Debuts at Pacific Theaters Winnetka in Chatsworth

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

  • Stephen King The Tommyknockers

    Universal Wins Rights for Stephen King's 'Tommyknockers' Movie

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild Seeks to Reshape Talent Agency Business in Proposed Deal

    Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “Ready Player One,” has earned more than $500 million for Warner Bros. around the globe, with a large portion emanating from China. “Ready Player One” is also now the 10th-largest Chinese grosser for Warner Bros, earning more than $200 million from the country. The action-sci fi’s opening marked Warner Bros.’ largest […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad