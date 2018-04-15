‘Rampage’ Rocks International Box Office With $114 Million

“Rampage” just narrowly won the domestic box office, but the Dwayne Johnson film is proving to be a force overseas.

Internationally, “Rampage” earned $114.1 million in 61 territories. With a domestic release of $33.5 million, the Warner Bros. and New Line video game adaptation has made $148.6 million globally.

“Rampage” had the strongest opening in China, taking in $55 million from 21,500 screens. In the U.K. and Korea, it made $5.7 million each on 907 and 895 screens, respectively. Other big markets include Mexico ($4.8 million from 2,831 screens), Malaysia ($3.5 million from 590 screens), Indonesia ($3.1 million from 687 screens), and Russia ($3.1 million from 2,668 screens). The next key territories to launch will be France, Germany, and Japan.

“Ready Player One” also continues to be an impressive contender overseas. Steven Spielberg’s latest generated $33.8 million in 65 markets this weekend, taking cumulative total to $360.2 million and the worldwide tally to $474.8 million.

The pic has done exceptionally well in China, producing $13.9 million on 8,000 screens this weekend. In China alone, the film has earned $193.8 million. In France, “Ready Player One” made $2.4 million on 667 screens, while in Korea, it’s brought in $1.9 million on 585 screens. It launches in another key market — Japan — on April 20.

Related 'Rampage' Sneaks Up on 'A Quiet Place' to Win Weekend Box Office 'A Quiet Place' to Lead Box Office, 'Rampage' Debuts at $32 Million

Another popcorn pic depending on a strong international run to justify its expensive price tag, “Pacific Rim Uprising” took in $6.1 million in 66 territories. The sequel starring John Boyega premiered in its final market, Japan, this weekend with $3.3 million from 320 locations, bringing its worldwide total to $180.8 million.

The sophomore weekend of Universal’s “Blockers” grossed $3.9 million in 21 territories. The raunchy comedy from Kay Cannon accumulated $10.3 million in North America this weekend, with a worldwide total of $52.9 million. The movie, starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, bowed in six markets this weekend. In Germany, it made 1.2 million in 495 locations, along with $308,000 in 71 locations in Austria.

Meanwhile, Universal’s latest collaboration with Blumhouse, “Truth or Dare,” earned $2.6 million in 7 territories overseas. Combined with its $19.1 million in North America, the thriller featuring Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale has made $21.7 million worldwide off a budget under $5 million. It saw the biggest international opening in the U.K. and Ireland, where it made $1.3 million. “Truth or Dare” debuts in 18 markets next weekend, including Mexico.

POPULAR ON VARIETY