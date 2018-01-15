Daniel Day-Lewis’ ‘Phantom Thread’ Scores at MLK Weekend Box Office

Daniel Day-Lewis’ fashion drama “Phantom Thread” has performed impressively in its expansion with $1.4 million at 62 locations during the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

“Phantom Thread” posted an excellent $22,984 per-screen average — by far the highest average on the domestic chart as Focus Features expanded the run from six screens. Focus plans to screen the film in more than 500 locations next weekend.

“Phantom Thread,” which opened Christmas Day, has now grossed a total of $2.5 million. The awards contender is expected to be Day-Lewis’ final film. The movie — set in 1950s post-war London — follows Day-Lewis’ character, a renowned dressmaker at the center of British fashion. His life is disrupted by a strong-willed woman, played by Vicky Krieps, who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.

“Phantom Thread” earned director Paul Thomas Anderson the National Board of Review’s best screenplay award and Day-Lewis a Golden Globe nomination. It received four BAFTA nominations, including Day-Lewis for best actor, Lesley Manville for supporting actress, best film music and best costume design.

It marks director Anderson’s eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Day-Lewis. They teamed on 2007’s “There Will Be Blood,” for which the star won his second of three best actor Oscars.

Anderson also produced “Phantom Thread” with Megan Ellison, JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi.