‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Leads International Box Office With $122.5 Million Debut

“Pacific Rim Uprising” launched to a solid start in international markets, opening with $122.5 million in 61 markets.

That $122.5 million includes a $65 million debut in China, bringing its worldwide total to $150 million. Universal and Legendary’s sci-fi tentpole landed $28 million at the domestic box office, and seems to be following the model set by its predecessor, which also saw a strong international showing.

Korea had the second strongest opening with $6.9 million from 429 locations. Other leading territories include Russia ($6.8 million from 1,537 locations), Mexico ($4.9 million from 1,691 locations), and Malaysia ($3.8 million from 149 locations).

The original 2013 film — directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Charlie Hunnam, and Robert Kazinsky — grossed $411 million at the worldwide box office, taking in $112 million in China and $101.8 million in the U.S. “Pacific Rim Uprising” has scored a mixed critical consensus, with a current 46% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and B CinemaScore.

“Uprising,” directed and co-written by Steven S. DeKnight on a $150 million budget, features John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona, and Day.

Meanwhile, the second weekend of Warner Bros. and MGM’s “Tomb Raider” is also seeing boosts from international markets. Roar Uthaug’s action adventure starring Alicia Vikander took in $34.1 million in 66 markets on 20,290 screens. That bolsters its international total to $170 million, with the worldwide tally at $211.7 million.

The sixth weekend of Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is maintaining a similar trajectory, with $12.9 million in 57 territories. Recently, Ryan Coogler’s superhero blockbuster crossed the $100 million mark in China. With a $17 million showing in the domestic box office, that brings its global weekend total to $29.6 million.

Another Disney title, “A Wrinkle in Time,” opened in the U.K. this weekend to an estimated $900,000. It grossed $2.3 million internationally in 13 territories, which is a 31% decline into its third weekend. With $8 million in 3,423 domestic locations, Ava DuVernay’s time travel fantasy had a global weekend total of $10.3 million, bringing its total worldwide gross to $88 million off a $100 million budget.