MoviePass Signs Deal With Mark Cuban’s Landmark Theatres

In its second deal with an exhibition chain, MoviePass has pacted with Mark Cuban’s Landmark Theatres, which operates 53 theaters and specializes in independent film.

Under the agreement, announced on Tuesday, MoviePass will be integrated into Landmark Theatres’ ticketing system. The controversial company announced last week that it was offering a package deal of $6.95 a month for subscribers to watch a movie a day for a month.

MoviePass also said members who use the service at Landmark Theatres will be able to take advantage of added benefits, including e-ticketing, advanced screening reservations, and in-app seat selection. Landmark Theatres operates 255 screens in 27 markets, including Florida, Illinois, Los Angeles, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin.

“We are excited to offer MoviePass customers access to our Landmark Theatres,” Cuban said. “There is no better place to watch a movie than Landmark and now MoviePass customers will be able to enjoy all of our theaters.”

The company has attracted more than 2 million customers since slashing its prices last summer from roughly $50 a month. Theater chains such as AMC have ripped MoviePass’ business model as unsustainable. The service pays full price for each ticket its customers buy, subsidizing their multiplex visits.

Related MoviePass Cuts Prices to $6.95 for Limited Time MoviePass CEO Addresses Privacy Concerns, Says App Has Never Monitored Users' Locations

Though MoviePass hasn’t released financial information, industry observers suspect it is operating at a significant loss. The service asserts that it is collecting valuable data on its customers that it can sell to theater chains or studios — enabling it to eventually turn a profit.

“Our relationship with Landmark represents another milestone achievement in our journey to enhancing the current movie theater ecosystem,” said Bernadette McCabe, senior VP of exhibitor relations and business strategy at MoviePass. “It’s another step towards educating exhibitors on how we can work together in a mutually beneficial way to create a valuable and cost-effective experience for moviegoers.”

Studio Movie Grill, which has 30 locations, just announced that will continue its relationship with MoviePass for a third year.