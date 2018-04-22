You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Continues to Roar Overseas

Rebecca Rubin

Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” has once again secured the top spot at the international box office.

The Warner Bros. film pulled in $57 million from 61 territories in its second weekend, crossing the $200 million mark internationally. With the $21 million it made domestically this weekend, “Rampage’s” global tally sits at $283 million.

“Rampage” has brought in $106 million in China alone, seeing $27.2 million on 17,000 screens this weekend. Korea was another top market, where it made $3.3 million on 870 screens. In Mexico, the film earned $2.9 million on 2,193 screens, while in the U.K. it brought in $1.9 million on 744 screens. The next key markets to open will be France, Germany, and Japan.

Another Warner Bros.’ title, “Ready Player One” earned $23 million from 67 territories this weekend. Steven Spielberg’s latest opened this weekend in its final major market, Japan, with $4.4 million from 749 screens. Internationally, the film is just shy of the $400 million mark at $395.4 million. “Ready Player One’s” worldwide total currently amounts to $521.6 million.

The domestic box office’s top title “A Quiet Place” gathered $15 million from 57 markets in its third weekend, where it opened in two new territories. The thriller bowed in Spain with $891,000 at 287 locations, and in Vietnam with $302,000 at 139 locations. The next major markets to release include China, France, and Japan.

Along with its $21.8 million from North America this weekend, John Krasinski’s horror film has made $206.8 million worldwide.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare” opened in 18 new territories this weekend. Its strongest debut came from Mexico, which yielded $1.3 million in 958 locations. In the United Arab Emirates, the horror flick made $223,000 from 45 locations, while in Central America it made $223,000 from 147 locations.

“Truth or Dare” scored $4.1 million from 25 territories, with an international total of $7.9 million. Combined with its domestic weekend of $7.9 million, the film has made $38.3 million globally.

