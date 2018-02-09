You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Hits $25 Million in International Launches

Dave McNary

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Universal Pictures/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9334350q)Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan"Fifty Shades Freed" Film - 2018
Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades Freed” has totaled $25 million in its first two days in 33 international markets.

The finale of the erotic trilogy rolls out in 57 markets this weekend, with Germany, U.K. and Ireland, France, and Brazil expected to be the top openers. “Fifty Shades Freed” posted the highest opening day of 2018 in Brazil, Russia, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, Philippines, and Switzerland.

Brazil led the way with an opening day of $2.3 million, on par with 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” and 11% above last year’s “Fifty Shades Darker.” Russia generated an opening day of $1.7 million, 10% ahead of “Fifty Shades Darker.”

Germany generated $2 million in previews and then saw an opening day of $1.6 million — the same level as “Fifty Shades Darker.” In Italy, the film took 67% of the market share with $1.7 million.

Universal’s opening of “Fifty Shades Freed” should heat up moviegoing at North American multiplexes this weekend, as the film is pegged to dominate with about $33 million at more than 3,700 locations. Thursday night previews generated $5.6 million.

“Fifty Shades Freed” sees Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the conclusion of the events set in motion in 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” and 2017’s “Fifty Shades Darker.” Together, the first two films of the trilogy have grossed nearly $950 million worldwide.

Marcia Gay Harden, Eric Johnson, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, and Callum Keith Rennie all return. “Fifty Shades Freed” is directed by James Foley from a script by Niall Leonard and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi, alongside the book’s author, E. L. James.

“Fifty Shades Freed,” which was shot simultaneously with “Fifty Shades Darker,” has a $55 million budget, according to sources.

