Box Office: ‘Deadpool 2’ Propels to $125 Million Opening

Deadpool might not consider himself a superhero, but the latest installment in the “X-Men” franchise is off to a powerful start.

The Marvel Comics film from 20th Century Fox debuted under estimates in North American with $125 million in 4,349 locations. That wasn’t enough to match the debut of its predecessor, 2016’s “Deadpool,” which had the biggest opening ever for an R-rated film with $132.4 million.

It was enough, however, to crush “Avengers: Infinity War’s” reign on the domestic box office. After securing the No. 1 spot for three weeks, the Disney and Marvel superhero tentpole dropped to second place. Its fourth weekend haul was still impressive, reeling in $29 million from 4,002 screens. “Infinity War’s” domestic tally currently sits at $595.4 million.

“Infinity War” was followed by Paramount Pictures’ new release, “Book Club.” The romantic comedy — starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen — came in slightly ahead of expectations, earning $12.3 million on 2,781 screens.

The weekend’s other newcomer, Global Road Entertainment’s “Show Dogs,” landed in sixth place, only digging up $6 million from 3,212 locations. Rounding out the top five is two film’s sophomore frames. Warner Bros.’ “Life of the Party” rallied in $7.5 million from 3,656 locations. Domestically, it has made $30.9 million. Universal’s “Breaking In” secured $6.5 million on 2,537 screens. In two weeks, it’s earned $28.8 million.

In the specialty market, Focus Features’ “Pope Francis – A Man of His Word” opened with $480,000 on 346 screens for a per screen average of $1,389.

“RBG,” the documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is still holding strong. In its third weekend, it expanded to 375 locations for a three-day total of $1.28 million. That’s a per screen average of $3,413. Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media co-produced the film with Storyville Films and CNN Films.

More to come…

