‘Deadpool 2’ Leads International Box Office With Powerful $176 Million Debut

The Merc With a Mouth stuck the landing overseas.

Ryan Reynold’s “Deadpool 2” bowed internationally with $176 million — and that’s without a boost from China. Combined with its $125 million domestic debut, the superhero sequel secured a global weekend total of $301 million.

It marked the best overseas opening of all time for Fox International. The previous record was set by “X-Men: Days of the Future Past” with $174 million, including $38 million from China. It also surpassed “Logan” ($160 million) as the biggest international opening for an R-rated title.

Deadpool 2” saw the biggest launch in the United Kingdom with $18 million from 1,796 locations. It also had a solid launch in South Korea with $17 million on 1,562 screens, as well as in Russia with $11.8 million from 1,477, Australia with $11.7 million on 279 screens, and Mexico with $10 million from 3,013 screens.

Other top markets include France ($8.3 million from 727 screens), Germany ($8.2 million from 875 screens), Brazil ($7.4 million from 1,479 screens), India ($6.3 million from 2,100 screens), and Taiwan ($5.6 million from 330 screens).

Superheroes continue to dominate the worldwide market. “Avengers: Infinity War” reeled in $84.4 million from 55 territories in its fourth weekend. Globally, it earned $113.1 million this weekend, including $28.7 million in North America.

“Infinity War” crossed $300 million in China after 10 days of release, making it the fourth-best western release of all time there. With a worldwide tally of $1.8 billion, “Infinity War” is also the fourth-biggest global release of all time, as well as the highest-grossing superhero movie ever. Currently, four of the nine biggest worldwide titles are Marvel films.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” opened in Japan to $1.6 million on 684 screens, bringing its weekend total to $4.4 million in 61 international markets. The overseas cume is now $314.5, with a global tally of $407 million.

  BlacKkKlansman

    Variety Critics Name the 12 Best Movies From Cannes 2018

  DEADPOOL 2

    Box Office: 'Deadpool 2' Propels to $125 Million Opening

  U.S.-China Film Talks Now Part of

    U.S.-China Film Talks Now Hostage to Trade War (Report)

  Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme

    Why 'Shoplifters' Director Hirokazu Kore-eda is Cannes' Favorite Japanese Auteur

  John Cho Debra Messing Aneesh Chaganty

    'Searching' Takes Top Audience Award at L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival

  Happy as Lazzaro Cannes

    Netflix Buys Cannes Winners 'Happy as Lazzaro,' 'Girl' for North America, Latin America

  Asia Argento arrives for the screening

    Asia Argento Makes Powerful Statement About Cannes' Role in Weinstein Scandal

