‘Deadpool 2’ Leads International Box Office With Powerful $176 Million Debut

The Merc With a Mouth stuck the landing overseas.

Ryan Reynold’s “Deadpool 2” bowed internationally with $176 million — and that’s without a boost from China. Combined with its $125 million domestic debut, the superhero sequel secured a global weekend total of $301 million.

It marked the best overseas opening of all time for Fox International. The previous record was set by “X-Men: Days of the Future Past” with $174 million, including $38 million from China. It also surpassed “Logan” ($160 million) as the biggest international opening for an R-rated title.

“Deadpool 2” saw the biggest launch in the United Kingdom with $18 million from 1,796 locations. It also had a solid launch in South Korea with $17 million on 1,562 screens, as well as in Russia with $11.8 million from 1,477, Australia with $11.7 million on 279 screens, and Mexico with $10 million from 3,013 screens.

Other top markets include France ($8.3 million from 727 screens), Germany ($8.2 million from 875 screens), Brazil ($7.4 million from 1,479 screens), India ($6.3 million from 2,100 screens), and Taiwan ($5.6 million from 330 screens).

Superheroes continue to dominate the worldwide market. “Avengers: Infinity War” reeled in $84.4 million from 55 territories in its fourth weekend. Globally, it earned $113.1 million this weekend, including $28.7 million in North America.

“Infinity War” crossed $300 million in China after 10 days of release, making it the fourth-best western release of all time there. With a worldwide tally of $1.8 billion, “Infinity War” is also the fourth-biggest global release of all time, as well as the highest-grossing superhero movie ever. Currently, four of the nine biggest worldwide titles are Marvel films.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” opened in Japan to $1.6 million on 684 screens, bringing its weekend total to $4.4 million in 61 international markets. The overseas cume is now $314.5, with a global tally of $407 million.

