Box Office Preview: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Looking at $100 Million-Plus in Second Weekend

“Avengers: Infinity War” will follow up its record-breaking debut with another powerful weekend at the domestic box office.

The Marvel title should nab between $100 million to $130 million in its second frame. After seven days of release, “Infinity War” has earned $305.9 million in North America, tying “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the fastest film to cross the $300 million mark. It launched domestically with $258 million, securing the biggest opening weekend of all time. Globally, it’s made $808.4 million. Mighty numbers, indeed.

“Infinity Wars” was originally scheduled to open this coming weekend, though no other tentpole films replaced the comic book epic when its big screen debut was pushed up a week. A number of smaller releases will bow in its wake.

MGM and Lionsgate-Pantelion’s “Overboard” is looking to make a splash with $10 million to $12 million from 1,600 screens. It’s a Latinoremake of the beloved (at least by TBS viewers) 1987 Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell romantic comedy. That film featured Hawn as a spoiled heiress and Russell as a blue collar laborer. “Overboard” reverses the roles to feature Mexican star Eugenio Derbez as a rich playboy from Mexico. When he falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, a working mother, played by Anna Faris, convinces him that she’s his wife. Rob Greenberg directed from a screenplay by Greenberg, Bob Fisher, and Leslie Dixon.

Other new releases look bleak, with estimates projecting single-digit openings.

“Tully,” directed by Jason Reitman and written by Diablo Cody, should make around $4 million from 1,300 locations. Charlize Theron plays a mother of three who bonds with her new night nanny, Tully (Mackenzie Davis.) Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston round out the cast.

Meanwhile, Electric Entertainment’s “Bad Samaritan” expects to make around $2 million in 1,930 locations. Dean Devlin directed the horror film from a script by Brandon Boyce. The thriller, starring David Tennant, Robert Sheehan, and Kerry Condon, follows a poor restaurant valet (Sheehan), who burglarizes the houses of the clientele he services. One night, he breaks into a house and finds a woman being held captive.

Rounding out the weekend is the limited release of Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media’s “RBG,” a documentary on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, launching in 34 theaters. Directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the biopic features appearances by the justice’s family members, as well as Gloria Steinem, Bill Clinton, and Nina Totenberg.

