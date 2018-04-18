Box Office Preview: ‘A Quiet Place’ Jousts With ‘Rampage’ Again as ‘I Feel Pretty’ Eyes Third

Dwayne Johnson won’t be wearing the box office crown for long if John Krasinksi has anything to say about it.

Their two films have been neck and neck for the past week, though Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” should return to lead the North American box office with Johnson’s “Rampage” closely trailing, while Amy Schumer’s new comedy looks to bow behind the two.

In its third weekend, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” is expected to earn between $20 million and $25 million, which would be an impressive holdover for the horror film. The thriller co-starring Krasinski and Emily Blunt has made $102.6 million at the domestic box office to date, making it one of the fastest horror titles to pass the $100 million mark.

Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” will likely slip to second place, pulling in $18 million in its sophomore frame. The Johnson-led sci-fi fantasy, which opened with $35 million, has the international box office to thank for its worldwide tally of $153.9 million.

STX’s “I Feel Pretty” is on pace to debut with a soft $15 million in 3,400 theaters. That would be a significant decline compared to her earlier comedies such as 2015’s “Trainwreck,” which opened with $30 million, and 2017’s “Snatched,” which bowed with $19.5 million. “I Feel Pretty” sees Schumer as an insecure woman who, after suffering a head injury, suddenly thinks she’s beautiful. Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips and Aidy Bryant round out the cast.

The remaining weekend openings — “Super Troopers 2” and “Traffik” — look to be single digit openers.

“Super Troopers 2,” the sequel to the 2001 cult hit from Fox Searchlight, should launch on par with the original film with approximately $6 million in 2,040 locations. The crime comedy centers on five Vermont state troopers who set up a new highway patrol station in a disputed area of Canada after an international border argument arises between the U.S. and her neighbor to the north.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films’ “Traffik” is looking at an opening weekend of $3 million-$4 million from 1000 locations. Written and directed by Deon Taylor, the thriller stars Paula Patton and Omar Epps and follows a group of friends who are terrorized by a biker gang in a remote countryside home.

Theatergoers are gearing up for “Avengers: Infinity War” to turbo-charge the box office next weekend. The Marvel adventure is eyeing a massive $200 million-plus debut.