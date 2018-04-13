You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rampage’ Stomps to $2.4 Million in Thursday Night Previews

Rampage
CREDIT: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” has opened with a solid $2.4 million in Thursday night preview screenings in North America.

Universal-Blumhoue’s “Truth or Dare” grossed $750,000 in Thursday night shows at 2,400 locations.

Rampage,” from New Line and Warner Bros., showed its strongest performance among younger customers. “Rampage,” loosely based on the 1986 Midway arcade game, has been forecasted to debut between $37 million and $40 million from 3,950 theaters this weekend. The movie is expected to take the top spot from the second weekend of “A Quiet Place,” which has taken in $63 million in its first six days.

Johnson portrays a primatologist who shares a bond with a silverback gorilla who becomes a giant beast after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong and creates an array of rampaging creatures. Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Joe Manganiello also star in the film, directed by Brad Peyton. The sci-fi adventure carries a reported $120 million price tag.

Johnson’s “San Andreas” pulled in $3.1 million in its Thursday previews in June, 2015, on its way to a $54.5 million opening weekend. Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place” opened a week ago in Thursday with $4.3 million on its way to scoring the second-best domestic debut of 2018 with $50.2 million. The thriller, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, should make around $28 million to $30 million this weekend.

Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare,” which Universal is debuting fittingly on Friday the 13th, has been tracking to open in third place with around $16 million from 3,029 locations. Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron are college kids on spring break in Mexico who indulge in a seemingly harmless game of truth or dare that turns deadly when someone begins to punish those who tell a lie or refuse a dare.

The third frame of “Ready Player One” and the sophomore outing of “Blockers” are likely to battle for fourth place in the $12 million to $15 million range. Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” has grossed $102 million in its first two weeks for Warner Bros. Universal’s raunchy R-rated comedy “Blockers,” starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz, has totaled $26 million in its first six days.

Fox Searchlight is expanding Wes Anderson’s animated “Isle of Dogs” from 554 to 1,939 locations. The stop-motion film has earned $13.1 million at the domestic box office in three weeks.

Another canine-themed animated movie — “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” — is also opening at 1,685 sites amid expectations of less than $5 million for Entertainment Studios. The film centers on the real-life Sergeant Stubby, a stray Boston Terrier who became a hero during World War I.

