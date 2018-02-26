‘Black Panther’ Sprints Past Estimates for Massive Second Weekend

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” wound up with a $111.7 million second weekend in North America — $3.7 million above Sunday’s estimates.

The studio’s final figures showed $28.8 million on Friday, $47.6 million on Saturday, and $35.3 million on Sunday. That brings the 10-day domestic total to $403.6 million.

The figures mean that “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman, declined only 45% in its second weekend for the second-highest second weekend of all time, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $149 million. It’s now the 26th-highest domestic grosser of all time, trailing Sony’s 2002 “Spider-Man” by $100,000.

“Black Panther,” directed by Ryan Coogler, has caught on with moviegoers this month in a way that few other titles have in Hollywood’s recent history — blowing past last month’s tracking that showed it would open in the $100 million-to-$120 million range.

It’s notched an A+ Cinemascore, only the second Marvel film to do so (after “The Avengers”), and has dazzled critics with a 97% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Letitia Wright. “Black Panther” has also grossed $304 million internationally.

The third weekend of “Black Panther” will probably be the second- or third-best of all time. That list is headed by “The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million, followed by “Avatar” at $68.5 million and “The Avengers” at $55.6 million.

Two new titles are opening this weekend — Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller “Red Sparrow” and MGM’s “Death Wish.” Early tracking showed “Red Sparrow” with the brighter prospects in the $18 million-to-$25 range and “Death Wish” with about $15 million to $20 million.