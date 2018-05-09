Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s’ Third Frame to Dominate Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union Films

Another weekend, another frame for “Avengers: Infinity War” to dominate the domestic box office.

Disney and Marvel’s powerhouse will easily top the North American box office for the third weekend in a row, eyeing a range from $50 million to $60 million. As of Tuesday, “Infinity War” has made $472 million domestically and $754.9 million internationally. The film has earned $1.2 billion globally to date, becoming the 14th biggest worldwide release of all time. That’s not including the massive boost “Infinity War” will see this weekend when it bows in China.

Though studios are still cautious to open new films in “Infinity War’s” hulking path, two titles look to launch with double digits.