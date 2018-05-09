Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s’ Third Frame to Dominate Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union Films

Another weekend, another frame for “Avengers: Infinity War” to dominate the domestic box office.
Disney and Marvel’s powerhouse will easily top the North American box office for the third weekend in a row, eyeing a range from $50 million to $60 million. As of Tuesday, “Infinity War” has made $472 million domestically and $754.9 million internationally. The film has earned $1.2 billion globally to date, becoming the 14th biggest worldwide release of all time. That’s not including the massive boost “Infinity War” will see this weekend when it bows in China.
Though studios are still cautious to open new films in “Infinity War’s” hulking path, two titles look to launch with double digits.
The first is Melissa McCarthy’s “Life of the Party,” which is raging toward a debut between $18 million and $21 million from 3,600 locations. McCarthy plays a mother who joins her daughter (Molly Gordon) in college after getting divorced. Ben Falcone directed the Warner Bros. comedy, which was co-written by Falcone and McCarthy. Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, and Matt Walsh round out the cast.
“Life of the Party” marks the third time McCarthy and her husband, Falcone, have worked together. McCarthy starred in his 2014 directorial debut “Tammy,” which opened with $21.5 million. It went on to make $84.5 million at the domestic box office and $100.5 million worldwide. Falcone also helmed the McCarthy-led “The Boss.” The comedy launched with $23.5 million in 2016. It lost steam quicker than “Tammy,” earning $63 million in North America and $78.8 million globally.
Like “Life of the Party,” the other weekend opener “Breaking In” is looking to benefit from counter-programming against “Infinity War.” The Universal Pictures thriller should bow with $14 million to $17 million in 2,500 theaters. Will Packer’s production, directed by James McTeigue, follows a single mother who has to protect her two children after the mansion of her recently deceased father is invaded by burglars.
Packer’s latest producing success was 2017’s “Girls Trip.” The surprise hit launched with $31 million and ultimately earned $115 million at the U.S. box office. His most recent horror title was “No Good Deed,” which starred Taraji P. Henson and Idris Elba. That film opened in 2014 with $24.2 million and ended with a domestic total of $52.5 million.
A trio of films — “Beast,” “Revenge,” and “The Seagull” — are opening in limited release.
RELATED VIDEO: