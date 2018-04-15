You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rampage’ Sneaks Up on ‘A Quiet Place’ to Win Weekend Box Office

Rebecca Rubin

Rampage
CREDIT: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

After a weekend of fluctuating projections, Dwayne Johnson (just barely) owned the North American box office after all.

Though earlier estimates looked like the second frame of “A Quiet Place” would take the weekend, Johnson’s “Rampage” snuck up to take the top slot with $34.5 million from 4,101 theaters.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.’ “Rampage” opened under initial predictions that estimated between $37 million to $40 million. Though the sci-fi actioner has an impressive A- CinemaScore and 80% audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes, “Rampage” will need to rely heavily on overseas to carry its costly $120 million budget.

Still, its opening was enough to just narrowly take the box office crown from “A Quiet Place,” which earned $32.9 million in 3,589 locations. “A Quiet Place” has been riding high with rave reviews, only dropping 34%. That brings its cumulative domestic gross to an impressive $100 million.

Also benefitting from the Friday the 13th weekend was Universal and Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare,” starring Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey. The supernatural thriller debuted in third place with $19 million from 3,029 theaters.

“This is an outstanding debut considering the competitive landscape,” Jim Orr, head of domestic distribution at Universal, said. “For original horror, Blumhouse has define the genre for many years. They built a model that is just terrific.”

The third frame of Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” made $11 million from 3,661 locations, lifting its domestic gross to $114.5 million.

Rounding out the top five is the sophomore weekend of Universal’s “Blockers.” Kay Cannon’s raunchy comedy starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz took in $10 million from 3,418 locations. In total, the pic has made $37 million.

The wide release of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” made $5 million from 1,939 locations. The stop-motion animated film, which has grossed $18.5 million, opened in limited release at the end of March with the best per screen average of 2018 to date.

Another newcomer, Entertainment Studios’ canine-themed “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” made $1.1 million in 1,633 locations. Directed and co-written by Richard Lanni, “Sgt. Stubby”  features the voices of Logan Lerman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gerard Depardieu.

The 2018 box office is down 2.4% compared to 2017. The same weekend last year, where “The Fate of the Furious” opened with $98.8 million, is down 15.5%

More to come…

    Vittorio Taviani, Award-Winning Italian Director, Dies at 88

    Milos Forman, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Director, Celebrated Non-Conformists

    'Rampage' Sneaks Up on 'A Quiet Place' to Win Weekend Box Office

    Beijing Festival Sends out Mixed Messages

    'A Quiet Place' to Lead Box Office, 'Rampage' Debuts at $32 Million

    Film Community Pays Tribute to Director Milos Forman

    Milos Forman, Oscar-Winning Director of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,' Dies at 86

