‘A Quiet Place’ to Roar at Box Office With $40 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Horror-thriller “A Quiet Place” is dominating domestic moviegoing with at least $40 million for its opening weekend, early estimates showed Friday.

The Paramount title is blowing past estimates, which had been in the $30 million range, with several estimates placing “A Quiet Place” above $45 million. Paramount was adhering to the $35 million to $40 million range as of early Friday afternoon.

“A Quiet Place” opened with an impressive $4.3 million at 2,740 North American locations in Thursday night preview showings, while “Blockers” took in $1.5 million at 2,650 sites in previews.

The R-rated comedy “Blockers” is performing in line with expectations and should wind up the weekend with about $18 million. The second weekend of Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One” will battle the raunchy comedy for second place.

“A Quiet Place,” starring real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, expanded Friday to 3,508 locations. The film, which launched last month at South by Southwest to rave reviews, currently boasts a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Office” star Krasinski directed the story of an isolated family of four who must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Surveys by comScore’s Screen Engine-PostTrak showed 50% of the Thursday night audience rated “A Quiet Place” as “excellent” and another 33% called it “very good,” with 63% saying they would “definitely” recommend the movie.

Related 'Blockers' Director on Making the Female Version of 'American Pie' Emily Blunt Reveals She Had John Krasinski 'Sack' Her Friend From 'A Quiet Place'

The preview number for “A Quiet Place” is better than the $4 million that “Annabelle: Creation” grossed in Thursday night showings on its way to a $35 million opening weekend last August. It’s the first Paramount title to outperform expectations since Jim Gianopulos took over the studio a year ago and should be highly profitable, given the $17 million price tag. Andrew Form and Brad Fuller produced via Platinum Dunes.

Universal’s “Blockers” has been expected in recent forecasts to pull in between $16 million and $20 million at 3,379 theaters. Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena play parents trying to stop their teen daughters’ pact to lose their virginity on prom night.

“Blockers” marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon, who wrote the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy. It’s currently averaging 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film carries a $21 million price tag. It’s produced by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Chris Fenton.

Entertainment Studios’ drama “Chappaquiddick” is looking likely to outperform modest expectations with an opening weekend in the $5 million to $6 million range at 1,560 locations during the weekend. Jason Clarke portrays Ted Kennedy while Kate Mara plays Mary Jo Kopechne, who died in the 1969 car accident. The film has received solid critical support with an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Black Panther” should take in about $7 million in its eighth weekend and battle for fourth place with Lionsgate’s second weekend of “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony.” “Black Panther” will top “Titanic” as the third-largest domestic grosser of all time with about $664 million by the end of the weekend, behind only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar.”