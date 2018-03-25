‘Black Panther’ Surpasses ‘The Avengers’ as Highest-Grossing Superhero Movie of All Time in U.S.

With $631 million to date at the domestic box office, Marvel’s “Black Panther” has become the highest-grossing superhero movie in the U.S., not adjusted for inflation.

Ryan Coogler’s superhero tentpole saw $17 million at 3,370 locations in its sixth weekend, allowing it to surpass “The Avengers’s” $623 million in 2012. “Black Panther” also recently passed “Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s” domestic total of $619 million in 2017.

The highest-grossing film in domestic history is 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made $936.6 million, followed by “Avatar’s” $760.5 million, “Titanic’s” $659.3 million,” and “Jurassic World’s” $652.2 million.

Since it opened on Feb. 16, “Black Panther” has continued to crush milestones, including passing the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 26 days. In a rare feat, the film held the top spot at the box office for five straight weekends. The last movie to secure the No. 1 spot for at least five weekends was “Avatar,” which led for seven weeks in 2009 and 2010. Prior to that, 1999’s “The Sixth Sense” was the last film to hold the top spot for five straight weeks.

“Black Panther” has been lauded for its diversity as a big-budget superhero tentpole with a nearly all black cast. Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman stars alongside Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan.