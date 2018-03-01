You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Lion King,’ ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ at U.S. Box Office

Dave McNary

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has topped a trio of blockbusters — “The Lion King,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” — to become the 17th highest domestic release in only 13 days.

Black Panther” took in $6.8 million on Wednesday, lifting its North American total to $428.7 million. It’s now $7 million behind “E.T. — The Extraterrestrial” for the 16th spot.

The superhero tentpole also grossed $8.3 million internationally on Wednesday to push the worldwide take to $763.3 million, surpassing “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, has blown past last month’s tracking that showed it would open domestically in the $100 million-to-$120 million range. Instead, it launched with $242 million on Presidents Day weekend and followed with $111.7 million in its second frame.

Recent forecasts place “Black Panther” with $55 million and $75 million in North America to dominate the box office again in its third weekend. That list is currently headed by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million, followed by “Avatar” at $68.5 million, and “The Avengers” at $55.6 million.

It could become one of only 10 movies to cross the $500 million domestic mark by the end of the upcoming weekend.

“Black Panther” faces competition from the openings of a pair of R-rated thrillers: Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence spy saga “Red Sparrow” and MGM’s re-imagined “Death Wish.” Recent tracking placed “Red Sparrow” in the $15 million-to-$19 million range and “Death Wish” with about $14 million to $16 million.

    Universal Teams With Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis on Untitled Comedy

    TV Review: 'Weinstein,' a Documentary From Frontline and the BBC, on PBS

    Ben Platt Lands First Film Lead Post 'Dear Evan Hansen' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar and Politics Over the Decades, From Marlon Brando to Jimmy Kimmel

    Charlize Theron Selected for San Francisco Film Festival Tribute (EXCLUSIVE)

    Weinstein Co. Board Meeting With Ron Burkle and New York Attorney General

    Cesar Awards Preview: Can Breakout Directors Beat Old-School Rivals?

