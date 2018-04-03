‘Black Panther’ Tops ‘Jurassic World’ as Fourth-Highest Grossing Movie of All Time in U.S.

Black Panther
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has passed “Jurassic World” to become the fourth-highest domestic grosser of all time at the North American box office with $652.5 million.

Disney said Tuesday that “Black Panther” has topped the studio’s “Frozen” for the 10th spot on the worldwide box office list with $1.28 billion.

“Black Panther,” which became the first movie since “Avatar” to lead the domestic box office for five straight weekends, will has plenty of drawing power as it came in third last weekend — its seventh weekend in release — with $11.5 million at 2,988 locations. The blockbuster will soon top “Titanic” for the third spot on the domestic chart at $659.4 million. “Star War: The Force Awakens” is the all-time leader on the domestic list at $936 million, followed by “Avatar” with $760 million.

“Black Panther” is about $54 million behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the ninth spot on the worldwide chart. It’s the only film on the top 10 chart with higher domestic grosses than international. China has been the top international market for “Black Panther” with $105 million, followed by the U.K. with $62 million and South Korea with $42 million. It’s the only film on the top

“Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman and is directed by Ryan Coogler. It also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

