‘Black Panther’ Powers Past $300 Million at International Box Office

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” has grossed an impressive $83.8 million in its second weekend in about 83% of international markets, lifting the superhero tentpole to $304 million overseas.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a fictional African nation, now has a worldwide total of $704 million through Sunday — making it the 10th largest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having already passed “Doctor Strange” and “Ant-Man.”

The U.K. has led the way for “Black Panther” on the foreign front with $41.2 million, followed by South Korea with $36 million.

Russia opened this weekend solely in Imax/Deluxe formats with $2.6 million, close to the same level as “Thor: Ragnarok,” and opens wide on Feb. 26. Vietnam launched with $2.5 million, including previews, the fifth biggest opening weekend in industry history.

The best holds came in West Africa, where the gross rose 7% from the record-setting opening weekend. In South Africa, the second weekend declined only 4% and was the third biggest weekend ever, behind only the opening weekends of “Black Panther” last week and “Furious 8.”

European markets declined by only 34% overall, led by Switzerland (-19%), Finland (-22%), France (-22%), Sweden (-23%), Austria (-24%), Netherlands (-24%), Germany (-35%), UK (-36%) and Italy (-45%). The Asia-Pacific region declined by 54% with the best holds seen in Australia (-30%), New Zealand (-39%), Hong Kong (-40%), Taiwan (-48%) and Singapore (-48%).

“Black Panther” will open in Japan on March 1 and China on March 9. The Chinese box office has been delivering gigantic numbers for the Chinese New Year holidays as “Monster Hunt 2” earned $190 million last weekend and “Detective Chinatown 2” earned $154 million in its first three days.

Chinese action holdover “Operation Red Sea” scored the top weekend number internationally with $107 million from six markets, lifting the worldwide gross to $334.6 million, according to comScore. Zhang Yi, Huang Jingyu, Hai Qing, Du Jiang and Prince Mak star in the story of the evacuation of foreign nationals and Chinese citizens from Yemen’s southern port of Aden during the 2015 Yemeni Civil War.

“Detective Chinatown 2” grossed $80 million from six territories to push its worldwide total to $414 million. “Monster Hunt 2” added on $33.5 million in eight markets for a worldwide box office total of $323 million.

Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” came in fifth with $22.3 million in 61 markets, led by a $3.4 million third weekend in South Korea, where the erotic romance has taken in nearly $27 million.